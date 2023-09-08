Warming back up!

Good morning! It’s a cool start to our Friday with patchy low clouds across portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Any low clouds and fog that form should quickly dissipate to sunshine. High pressure is strengthening aloft, and that sinking air associated with it should suppress cloud development for the next two days. Today will mark the start of a somewhat brief warming trend in the Pacific Northwest. Expect a sunny afternoon with valley highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Saturday will be our warmest day with temperatures rising into the mid 80s. Some spots could reach the upper 80s.

Sunday will be another warm day, but not quite as sunny. Some high elevation clouds will start to stream in as a trough of low pressure approaches from the northwest. This weather system should just send a shortwave or two across the region. The parent system will swing northward along the B.C. coastline and over the northeast Pacific. A few light showers can’t be ruled out Sunday night into early Monday, but most of that would probably occur along the northern Oregon and southern Washington Coast.

This late summer and early fall pattern looks like it will persist for the foreseeable future, with a warmer high pressure system to our south and cooler low pressure to our northwest. This should keep us in that sweet spot with highs in the 70s/80s and overnight lows in the 50s and 40s. There’s no sign of significant rain or heat for the next 7-10 days.

Have a great Friday!

