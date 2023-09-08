What’s happening this weekend in the Portland metro

Dragon Boat Races
Dragon Boat Races
By Anne Murphy
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 1:02 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) -

John Oliver Live in Concert

  • The Emmy and Writer’s Guild award-winning writer, comedian, and host of the show Last Week Tonight with John Oliver will perform a stand-up routine.
  • More info. here
  • Where: The Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, located at 1037 SW Broadway Ave. Portland, Oregon 97205.
  • When: Friday, Sept. 8 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Tickets: range from $65 - $149.50

Yo-Yo Ma

  • Internationally acclaimed cellist Yo-Yo Ma will join the Oregon Symphony conducted by Music Director Director David Danzmayr, for an evening of transformative music.
  • More info. here
  • Where: The Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, located at 1037 SW Broadway Ave. Portland, Oregon 97205.
  • When: Sept. 10 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Tickets: start at $50

TINA: The Tina Turner Musical

  • The inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the queen of rock n’ roll.
  • More info. here
  • Where: Keller Auditorium at 222 SW Clay St. Portland, Oregon 97201.
  • When: Sept. 5 through Sept. 10
  • Tickets: start at $30

Pendleton Round-Up

  • The 113th Pendleton Round-Up hosts a variety of events including concerts, banquets, golf tournaments, bull riding, and a children’s rodeo.
  • More info. here
  • Where: Pendleton Round-Up & Happy Canyon at 1330 SW Court Ave. Pendleton, OR 97801
  • When: Sept. 9 through Sept. 16
  • Tickets: prices vary based on the event

Belmont Street Fair

  • The Belmont Street Fair is one of the largest attended street fairs in Portland with food and retail vendors of all kinds, performances, live music and a kids zone.
  • More info. here
  • Where: SE Belmont St from SE 33rd to SE 39th, Portland, Oregon 97214
  • When: Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Tickets: the event is free to all

The Jim Pepper Native Arts Festival

  • The Jim Pepper Native Arts Festival was founded in 2013 to increase access to music education and honor Jim Pepper’s musical legacy.
  • More info. here
  • Where: Parkrose High School 12003 N.E. Shaver St. Portland, OR 97220
  • When: Sept. 9 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Tickets: free to all

Portland Dragon Boat Festival

  • Enjoy Portland’s annual Dragon Boat Festival featuring dragon boat racing, food vendors, a beer garden and more. The festival features over 40 Oregon, Washington and California teams competing.
  • More info. here
  • Where: Tom McCall Waterfront Park at 98 SW Naito Pkwy, Portland, OR 97204
  • When: Sept. 9 and 10
  • Tickets: registration is closed, and viewing is free.

Oktoberfest 2023

  • Celebrate Oktoberfest with delicious food, exciting games, music, and lots of beer.
  • More info. here
  • Where: German American Society of Portland at 5626 Northeast Alameda Street Portland, OR, 97213
  • When: Sept. 9 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Cycle Oregon Classic

  • The iconic seven-day Cycle Oregon Classic will be happening for the last time, traversing the Willamette Valley wine country and the Oregon coast.
  • More info. here
  • Where: the rides start at different locations each day
  • When: Sept. 9 at 11 a.m. to Sept. 16 at 5 p.m.

