What’s happening this weekend in the Portland metro
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 1:02 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
John Oliver Live in Concert
- The Emmy and Writer’s Guild award-winning writer, comedian, and host of the show Last Week Tonight with John Oliver will perform a stand-up routine.
- More info. here
- Where: The Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, located at 1037 SW Broadway Ave. Portland, Oregon 97205.
- When: Friday, Sept. 8 at 7:30 p.m.
- Tickets: range from $65 - $149.50
Yo-Yo Ma
- Internationally acclaimed cellist Yo-Yo Ma will join the Oregon Symphony conducted by Music Director Director David Danzmayr, for an evening of transformative music.
- More info. here
- Where: The Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, located at 1037 SW Broadway Ave. Portland, Oregon 97205.
- When: Sept. 10 at 7:30 p.m.
- Tickets: start at $50
TINA: The Tina Turner Musical
- The inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the queen of rock n’ roll.
- More info. here
- Where: Keller Auditorium at 222 SW Clay St. Portland, Oregon 97201.
- When: Sept. 5 through Sept. 10
- Tickets: start at $30
Pendleton Round-Up
- The 113th Pendleton Round-Up hosts a variety of events including concerts, banquets, golf tournaments, bull riding, and a children’s rodeo.
- More info. here
- Where: Pendleton Round-Up & Happy Canyon at 1330 SW Court Ave. Pendleton, OR 97801
- When: Sept. 9 through Sept. 16
- Tickets: prices vary based on the event
Belmont Street Fair
- The Belmont Street Fair is one of the largest attended street fairs in Portland with food and retail vendors of all kinds, performances, live music and a kids zone.
- More info. here
- Where: SE Belmont St from SE 33rd to SE 39th, Portland, Oregon 97214
- When: Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Tickets: the event is free to all
The Jim Pepper Native Arts Festival
- The Jim Pepper Native Arts Festival was founded in 2013 to increase access to music education and honor Jim Pepper’s musical legacy.
- More info. here
- Where: Parkrose High School 12003 N.E. Shaver St. Portland, OR 97220
- When: Sept. 9 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Tickets: free to all
Portland Dragon Boat Festival
- Enjoy Portland’s annual Dragon Boat Festival featuring dragon boat racing, food vendors, a beer garden and more. The festival features over 40 Oregon, Washington and California teams competing.
- More info. here
- Where: Tom McCall Waterfront Park at 98 SW Naito Pkwy, Portland, OR 97204
- When: Sept. 9 and 10
- Tickets: registration is closed, and viewing is free.
Oktoberfest 2023
- Celebrate Oktoberfest with delicious food, exciting games, music, and lots of beer.
- More info. here
- Where: German American Society of Portland at 5626 Northeast Alameda Street Portland, OR, 97213
- When: Sept. 9 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Cycle Oregon Classic
- The iconic seven-day Cycle Oregon Classic will be happening for the last time, traversing the Willamette Valley wine country and the Oregon coast.
- More info. here
- Where: the rides start at different locations each day
- When: Sept. 9 at 11 a.m. to Sept. 16 at 5 p.m.
