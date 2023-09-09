3 injured, 1 pulled from car in 3-car crash in Multnomah Co.

A three-car crash sent three people to the hospital Saturday morning on NW Cornelius Pass Road.
A three-car crash sent three people to the hospital Saturday morning on NW Cornelius Pass Road.(TVF&R)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 1:03 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Three people were taken to the hospital in a three-car crash on Northwest Cornelius Pass Road in Multnomah County on Saturday morning, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said.

TVF&R said just before 11 a.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to NW Cornelius Pass Rd. and Northwest Sheltered Nook Road. When they arrived, they found three cars had crashed. One person was pulled from a vehicle by firefighters. Two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A third person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

NW Cornelius Pass Rd. was closed for nearly two hours but has since reopened.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

