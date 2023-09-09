Black artist showcase opens at Portland Art Museum

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Art Museum unveiled a new exhibit showcasing Black artists of Oregon on Saturday.

The museum exhibit on Southwest Park Avenue highlights and celebrates the work of Black artists in Oregon over more than a hundred years.

There will also be panel discussions and other events throughout the exhibit’s run, which will be through March 17.

