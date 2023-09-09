Black artist showcase opens at Portland Art Museum

The Portland Art Museum unveiled a new exhibit showcasing Black artists of Oregon on Saturday.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 4:51 PM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The museum exhibit on Southwest Park Avenue highlights and celebrates the work of Black artists in Oregon over more than a hundred years.

There will also be panel discussions and other events throughout the exhibit’s run, which will be through March 17.

