Caught on Camera: Car completely burns in NE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A car went up in flames in northeast Portland just after midnight Saturday.

The burning car was parked along the street near the intersection of Northeast Weidler and 42nd Avenue, and the flames also spread to a nearby light pole.

SEE ALSO: 3 injured, 1 pulled from car in 3-car crash in Multnomah Co.

Fire crews were able to put out the fire, but the car appears to be a total loss.

FOX 12 has reached out to Portland police and firefighters for more information but has not yet heard back.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.