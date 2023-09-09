Caught on Camera: Car completely burns in NE Portland

A car went up in flames in northeast Portland just after midnight Saturday.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 4:37 PM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A car went up in flames in northeast Portland just after midnight Saturday.

The burning car was parked along the street near the intersection of Northeast Weidler and 42nd Avenue, and the flames also spread to a nearby light pole.

Fire crews were able to put out the fire, but the car appears to be a total loss.

FOX 12 has reached out to Portland police and firefighters for more information but has not yet heard back.

