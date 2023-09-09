Evergreen parents rally at district office to support teachers strike

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Parents and students at Evergreen Public Schools joined their striking teachers Friday to picket the district office.

Evergreen educators began their strike seven days ago, asking for more paraeducator support for students with special needs, adequate staffing to ensure a safe learning environment and a cost-of-living adjustment to retain and recruit teachers.

“It’s all about equity and making sure equity is embedded in the classroom from beginning to end. We definitely want to see extra support for kiddos who need it,” said Cara Kangas, an Evergreen Public Schools parent.

These are demands that parents can get behind, so they decided to march around the Evergreen Public Schools office with signs, and bullhorns, in hand.

“It’s important to support your teachers. They’re the ones that are there day-to-day with your students. They’re the ones that are there every day for 6,7 sometimes 8 hours with your students,” said parent Ana Siler.

With students out of school, many joined their parents to chant outside the district office as well.

“I can still work from home but my partner and I, we’ve got another kiddo who’s four years old so we’re rotating who works from home and who goes to the office,” Kangas said.

Others, like Keri Buhman, have had to get creative while they wait for the union and district to come to an agreement.

“I have a cafe, so she’s been working a little at the cafe still and my parents have been helping out too,” Buhman said. “She really wants to get back. We’ve been doing books all summer but getting back in the classroom and being with her friends and kids.”

Evergreen Public Schools said they appreciate families coming out here to have their voices heard, saying they look forward to having students return after the strike.

