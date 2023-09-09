Man arrested for murder of Oakland woman in Tualatin

45-year-old Dwayne Michael Lauka
45-year-old Dwayne Michael Lauka(Douglas Co. Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:45 PM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OAKLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Washington County man was arrested in connection to the murder of Terry Lea Deane, 78, on Friday.

Deane was found dead in her home in Oakland in early August. Through the investigation, detectives identified Dwayne Michael Lauka, 45, as a suspect in her murder.

Lauka was arrested in Tualatin on Friday and was taken to the Douglas County Jail for second degree murder. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, more charges are expected in the coming days.

Following Lauka’s arrest detectives are urging anyone with information on Lauka or his movements between Aug. 11 and Sept. 8 to contact them at 541) 440-4458 or by emailing dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us.

Lauka is a houseless person from the Washington County area with ties to the greater Portland area as well as Douglas and Josephine Counties with several aliases. Those aliases include Sammi Alameer, Jason Myers, Dwayne Lauk, Dwayne Michael Luaka, Dwayne Michael Alshargabi-Lauka and Michael Eugene West.

The case is still under investigation and no further information is available at this time.

