Man seriously injured in NE Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was injured in a shooting in northeast Portland on Friday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said just after 11 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 400 block of Northeast 157th Avenue. When they arrived, they found one man shot. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive.

Police said no arrests have been made. A suspect description has not been released. Detectives are investigating the shooting.

