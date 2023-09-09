Multnomah County DA to seek life sentence for ‘TriMet Barber’

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt said Friday that he wants to put the man known as the ‘TriMet Barber’ behind bars for life.

The DA made the announcement in a Sept. 8 letter to the lawyer of Jared Walter.

SEE ALSO: 100% of sampled MAX trains test positive for low levels of meth

Walter’s criminal record goes back about a decade. He’s a convicted sex offender who is known for harassing and attacking women on public transit - cutting their hair and throwing his bodily fluids on them.

He’s currently in jail and faces more than 30 charges after police say he stole a backpack from a PCC student and filmed women in several businesses’ bathrooms throughout Portland.

SEE ALSO: Student at North Salem HS attacks teachers, sprays officers with fire extinguisher: Police

The DA wants to label Walter a dangerous offender and is seeking a life sentence for him due to his previous sexual offense felonies.

Walter’s next court appearance is set for Sept. 25.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.