New earthquake research center at University of Oregon ‘first of its kind’ in the nation

By Emmett McKeel and FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:39 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORVALLIS Ore. (KPTV) - The Cascadia Region Earthquake Science Center or “Crescent” is the first of its kind in the nation.

The center is focused on earthquakes at subduction zones, one of which lies around 70 miles from the Oregon coast. The University of Oregon will lead the new research center alongside several institutions, including Oregon State University, Purdue University, Stanford University and Portland State University.

The center unites scientists studying the possible impacts of a major earthquake along the subduction zone.

The Cascadia Subduction Zone has a long history of spurring large earthquakes. A massive subduction zone earthquake could hit the Northwest at any time, and the new center could help researchers understand the earthquakes better.

