One more very warm day before highs cool back to something more average

Happy Saturday Morning to everyone,

We’ve had a few warmer day through mid-week and headed into the weekend staying in the upper 70s to low 80s. It will continue to be warm today through tomorrow as a weak ridge of high pressure builds over us. Highs will be at the warmest today in the mid to upper 80s followed by a low 80 degree day tomorrow. Monday will be our coolest day on the 7 day as we catch the edge of weak trough passing by. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s and even though we will be mostly likely be dry, a shower or two could fall on the Portland Metro as the trough passes over. Tuesday will start the changes back to more sunshine and a slightly warming trend with highs back in the upper 70s and then into the low 80s by mid-week.

Overnight will see temperatures either at or above average a degree or two in the mid to upper 50s. Overall it’s a really mild and calm for the second week of September.

