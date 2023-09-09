Tillamook County deputy, OSP officer shoot, kill man in Rockaway Beach

TILLAMOOK COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A man is dead after being shot at by law enforcement officers Thursday evening in Rockaway Beach, according to the Oregon State Police and the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office.

An OSP officer responded at about 6 p.m. to a house in Rockaway Beach as backup for a Tillamook County deputy, OSP said. The deputy was asking for help with an “agitated suspect.”

According to the sheriff’s office, the house was in the area of North Juniper Street.

Some time after the OSP officer arrived, “law enforcement officers discharged their duty weapons,” OSP said.

No officers were “seriously injured,” the sheriff said.

Police said the suspect was declared dead at the scene. OSP said they have asked the Clatsop County Major Crimes team to investigate the incident.

No other information about what triggered the shooting, nor why the deputy was at the Rockaway Beach house has been released at this time.

