Tillamook County deputy, OSP officer shoot, kill man in Rockaway Beach

A man is dead after being shot at by law enforcement officers Thursday evening in Rockaway Beach, according to OSP and the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 8:17 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TILLAMOOK COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A man is dead after being shot at by law enforcement officers Thursday evening in Rockaway Beach, according to the Oregon State Police and the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office.

An OSP officer responded at about 6 p.m. to a house in Rockaway Beach as backup for a Tillamook County deputy, OSP said. The deputy was asking for help with an “agitated suspect.”

According to the sheriff’s office, the house was in the area of North Juniper Street.

Some time after the OSP officer arrived, “law enforcement officers discharged their duty weapons,” OSP said.

No officers were “seriously injured,” the sheriff said.

SEE ALSO: DEA agent charged in death of Salem cyclist; Videos reveal new details of crash

Police said the suspect was declared dead at the scene. OSP said they have asked the Clatsop County Major Crimes team to investigate the incident.

No other information about what triggered the shooting, nor why the deputy was at the Rockaway Beach house has been released at this time.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

100% of sampled MAX trains test positive for low levels of meth
100% of sampled MAX trains test positive for low levels of meth
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Weather balloon Washington County, Ore. Wed. Sep. 6, 2023.
Research balloon spotted in sky over Portland metro
DEA agent charged in death of Salem cyclist; Videos reveal new details of crash
DEA agent charged in death of Salem cyclist; Videos reveal new details of crash

Latest News

The Oregon Change Clinic in Northeast Portland held a graduation ceremony Friday to recognize...
Addiction clinic in NE Portland says Measure 110 funds allow them to help more people
Evergreen parents rally at district office to support teachers strike
Evergreen parents rally at district office to support teachers strike
Parents and students at Evergreen Public Schools joined their striking teachers Friday to...
Evergreen parents rally at district office to support teachers strike
A man is dead after being shot at by law enforcement officers Thursday evening in Rockaway...
Tillamook County deputy, OSP officer shoot, kill man in Rockaway Beach