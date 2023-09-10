1 injured after shots fired outside 7-Eleven in SE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police say several men exchanged gunfire outside a southeast Portland 7-Eleven store early Saturday morning.

The store is near Southeast Grand Avenue and Taylor Street, and the shooting happened around 2 a.m.

When officers arrived, they say they found a lot of blood and bullet casings, but the victim had already left, going to the hospital on his own.

Police believe the man was in the parking lot when several suspects approached him and “exchanged words.” Then, they started shooting at him.

The victim says he was armed and returned fire.

Police say the suspects took off and it’s unknown if any of them were hurt.

