33rd and final year of Cycle Oregon’s 7-day tour ends

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - This weekend marks the end of Cycle Oregon’s “Classic” ride.

The iconic seven-day tour takes bicyclists from across the globe through several cities and towns around the state.

Riders get a chance to see Oregon’s amazing sights from the wine country to the coast.

SEE ALSO: 3 Oregon locations among list of 25 best hiking cities

This is the 33rd year for the classic, but organizers say it will be the last, at least for now.

They say while the ride has been amazing over the years, but costs have gone up too much to keep it going.

“It’s a moving city, seven days - we move showers, tents, food, beer garden - all of it - live entertainment,” says Ryan Barrett, marketing manager with Cycle Oregon. “So really it’s a big production and the cost of that has increased significantly.”

SEE ALSO: Bicycle advocates rally at Portland City Hall for lower speed limits, speeding enforcement

While the Classic is over for now, Cycle Oregon will still be around. They say they will have other rides planned for the future.

And the classic could return if circumstances change.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.