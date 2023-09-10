Boy shoots at deputy after chase and crash in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Ore. (KPTV) - A boy shot at a Polk County deputy after being involved in a crash at a park in Independence on Saturday night, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said.

PCSO said at about 7:45 p.m. Saturday, a deputy tried to stop a car in Rickreall reported stolen from Salem. The driver sped away on Highway 99 and into Independence. The car went off the road in Riverview Park, ran out of room and hit a parked vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said five people, all juveniles, ran from the car. Deputies quickly took three of them into custody, one with the help of a citizen who had noticed what was happening. As they followed a fourth person, the boy fired shots at a deputy. The round missed, and a perimeter was setup to try to find the boy. After a search of the area, he was arrested without further incident.

PCSO said the fifth juvenile was never found. That person is not wanted for criminal charges and not considered a threat to the public.

No one was injured and there was minor damage to the parked vehicle. The sheriff’s office said two suspects are facing the following charges:

17-year-old male driver:

Possession of a Stolen Vehicle

UUMV

Reckless Driving

Attempting to Elude Vehicle/Foot

Hit and Run X2

Juvenile male passenger, unknown age (is not cooperative):

Attempt Murder (Of a Police Officer)

Unlawful Use of a Firearm

