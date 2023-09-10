Man accused of hate-crime stabbing on MAX train indicted on 12 charges

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Multnomah County grand jury on Friday indicted 25-year-old Adrian Austin Cummins on 12 charges related to last Saturday’s stabbing on a TriMet MAX train in southeast Portland, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.

A day earlier, Judge Steffan Alexander granted the state’s motion for preventative detention for Cummins. Judge Alexander found there was a “danger of physical injury” to the victims and the public if Cummins were to be released.

Investigators say Cummins stabbed two Black teenage boys on a MAX train - one in the arm and the other in the chest on Sept. 2 in what they call a racially motivated attack.

According to court documents, one of the two teens told police they were traveling to the Clackamas Transit Center when Cummins, who was sitting in front of them, wearing a sweatshirt that said ‘Villain’ in white letters, jumped up and shouted, “F**k n*****s!”

Then, Cummins allegedly stabbed one in the chest with a three-inch serrated pocketknife and sliced the other on his arm. The teen suffering from a knife wound on his arm told police they did not know Cummins, nor did he know why Cummins yelled and attacked them.

Court documents also state that the second teen was in critical condition as of Sept. 5, suffering from damage to his heart and internal bleeding.

Also in the documents, police say that after they captured and detained Cummins, a local convenience store owner told them that Cummins was the same man who, just before the MAX stabbing, had tried to stab the store-owner’s son.

The man told police that his son, working in the store as a clerk, saw Cummins take items from a snack food display and then make a “beeline” for the front door.

The owner’s son stepped between Cummins and the door, trying to stop him. Another customer came to support the owner’s son, and in response, Cummins allegedly tried to stab him “multiple times.”

Police say store security cameras also captured the incident, and they also identified the man in the footage as Cummins.

During the brief time that Cummins allegedly tried to run from police, officers said they saw him pull a knife from his pocket and toss it on the ground.

Cummins faces the following charges:

One count of second-degree attempted murder

One count of first-degree assault

One count of second-degree assault

Two counts of first-degree bias crime

One count of first-degree robbery

Three counts of unlawful use of a weapon

One count of interfering with public transportation

One count of first-degree attempted assault

One count of second-degree attempted assault

Cummins is scheduled to be arraigned on the indictment on Wednesday.

