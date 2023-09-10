Man indicted on 8 charges after ‘unprovoked’ stabbings in downtown Portland

A 24-year-old man was indicted Friday by a Multnomah County grand jury after two “unprovoked” downtown Portland stabbings, according to PPB.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 7:19 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 24-year-old man was indicted Friday by a Multnomah County grand jury after two “unprovoked” downtown Portland stabbings, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

RELATED: Man charged with attempted murder after two random, brutal attacks in downtown Portland

Moctezuma Garcia was indicted on eight charges:

  • Second-degree attempted murder.
  • Two counts of first-degree assault.
  • Second-degree assault.
  • Second-degree attempted assault.
  • Three counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

SEE ALSO: Man accused of hate-crime stabbing on MAX train indicted on 12 charges

Garcia remains in custody after investigators say he slashed a man’s throat in an unprovoked attack on the bricks at Pioneer Courthouse Square on Aug. 26.

Less than a half hour later, police say Garcia stabbed another man in the chest outside of a bar on Southwest Tenth Avenue.

He was arrested soon after, but police said they believe Garcia may have been involved in other crimes that were not reported and are looking for additional victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov Attn: Major Crimes Unit and reference case number 23-224921.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
North Salem High School
Student at North Salem HS attacks teachers, sprays officers with fire extinguisher: Police
100% of sampled MAX trains test positive for low levels of meth
100% of sampled MAX trains test positive for low levels of meth
FILE- In this Oct. 10, 2015, file photo, a PAC-12 logo is displayed on the field before an NCAA...
Oregon State, Washington State file complaint against Pac-12
Sheriff: Woman arrested after video shows her repeatedly whipping horse in Marion Co..
Sheriff: Woman arrested after video shows her repeatedly whipping horse in Marion Co.

Latest News

A 24-year-old man was indicted Friday by a Multnomah County grand jury after two “unprovoked”...
Man indicted on 8 charges after ‘unprovoked’ stabbings in downtown Portland
Man accused of hate-crime stabbing on MAX train indicted on 12 charges
Man accused of hate-crime stabbing on MAX train indicted on 12 charges
Multnomah County grand jury on Friday indicted Adrian Austin Cummins on 12 charges related the...
Man accused of hate-crime stabbing on MAX train indicted on 12 charges
Turner boy, 4, appears on Times Square billboard for Down syndrome awareness