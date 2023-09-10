Man indicted on 8 charges after ‘unprovoked’ stabbings in downtown Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 24-year-old man was indicted Friday by a Multnomah County grand jury after two “unprovoked” downtown Portland stabbings, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Moctezuma Garcia was indicted on eight charges:

Second-degree attempted murder.

Two counts of first-degree assault.

Second-degree assault.

Second-degree attempted assault.

Three counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

Garcia remains in custody after investigators say he slashed a man’s throat in an unprovoked attack on the bricks at Pioneer Courthouse Square on Aug. 26.

Less than a half hour later, police say Garcia stabbed another man in the chest outside of a bar on Southwest Tenth Avenue.

He was arrested soon after, but police said they believe Garcia may have been involved in other crimes that were not reported and are looking for additional victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov Attn: Major Crimes Unit and reference case number 23-224921.

