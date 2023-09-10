Milwaukie High coach of 33 years dies

The Milwaukie High School community is mourning the loss of their assistant football coach Saturday.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 10:22 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKIE Ore. (KPTV) - The Milwaukie High School community is mourning the loss of their assistant football coach Saturday.

The team posted on Facebook to say Coach Roland Aumueller died Friday night after their game against Parkrose. He was with the school for 33 years.

They said Aumueller died on his way home from the game, on the bus.

He was known as a caring and intense motivator. He was loved by his players and he loved them back

A candlelight vigil is set for Sunday night, 7:30 p.m. at the Milwaukie High School football field.

