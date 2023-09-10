Multiple fires reported minutes apart outside buildings in Kelso

Firefighters put out a fire at a business in Kelso early Sunday morning.
Firefighters put out a fire at a business in Kelso early Sunday morning.(Cowlitz County Fire & Rescue 2)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 9:37 AM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KELSO, Wash. (KPTV) - Cowlitz County firefighters responded to multiple trash fires outside of businesses in Kelso early Sunday morning.

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue said just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday, firefighters and Longview firefighters responded to Boondox convenience store on West Cowlitz Way in Kelso. When they arrived, they found a dumpster at the back of the building fully engulfed in flames. They said the fire began to spread to the building, they put it out and there were no injuries.

Firefighters responded to a fire that began outside Boondox in Kelso early Sunday morning.
Firefighters responded to a fire that began outside Boondox in Kelso early Sunday morning.(Cowlitz County Fire & Rescue 2)

The fire department reported a few minutes later, a fire was reported in a dumpster at Joann Fabrics nearby. Firefighters put out the small fire.

SEE ALSO: Otis celebrates community, resilience 3 years after devastating fire

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue said there were multiple transients in the area during both fires. Private security officers and fire officials reported the information to the Kelso Police Department. Firefighters recommend businesses keep dumpsters away from their buildings and install security cameras if they haven’t already.

