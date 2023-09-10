Not as warm today be still in the 80s

Happy Sunday,

What a day yesterday in Portland! It ended up topping out at 89 degrees for the highs. It will be another warm afternoon today just not as warm in the low 80s and will include a bit of cloud cover that will increase throughout the day.

A weak front will bring thicker cloud cover and spotty showers to the coast Sunday night through early Monday morning. Models continue to indicate that Portland will stay dry, but a thicker marine layer will make for a pretty gray day in the valleys on Monday, at least through the early afternoon. Temperatures will drop into the mid-70s with that surge of marine air.

Another weak disturbance pushes in some more clouds and coastal shower chances Tuesday. Temperatures will be right around or just shy of average through Wednesday with a mixture of clouds and sunshine.

A strong ridge of high pressure builds in the rest of the week, brining our temperatures back into the 80s on Thursday, with a very warm weekend on tap. It’s possible we see some low 90s Friday and Saturday, but extreme heat isn’t likely. That just gets much harder this time of year with the shorter days.

Lows will mainly stay in the mid to upper 50s, but we could see some low 60s next weekend with that warmup.

