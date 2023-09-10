Teen shoots man allegedly breaking into his home, police say

Juan Saavedra, 35, is charged with one count of criminal trespass and burglary and one count of...
Juan Saavedra, 35, is charged with one count of criminal trespass and burglary and one count of probation violation, according to online records.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 8:50 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - Police in Arizona say a teenage boy shot a man who was allegedly trying to break into his house.

Officers responded to a Phoenix neighborhood around 10 p.m. Friday, where they found 35-year-old Juan Saavedra, who had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, KPHO reports.

Detectives investigating the shooting learned Saavedra allegedly tried to break into a home in the area. He doesn’t live there or have any other connection to the home.

A mother and her teenage son, who live in the home, confronted Saavedra as he was allegedly breaking a window and hitting the door. The teen reportedly shot the suspect.

Police say the teen and his mother are safe.

Saavedra is charged with one count of criminal trespass and burglary and one count of probation violation, according to online records.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
North Salem High School
Student at North Salem HS attacks teachers, sprays officers with fire extinguisher: Police
100% of sampled MAX trains test positive for low levels of meth
100% of sampled MAX trains test positive for low levels of meth
FILE- In this Oct. 10, 2015, file photo, a PAC-12 logo is displayed on the field before an NCAA...
Oregon State, Washington State file complaint against Pac-12
Sheriff: Woman arrested after video shows her repeatedly whipping horse in Marion Co..
Sheriff: Woman arrested after video shows her repeatedly whipping horse in Marion Co.

Latest News

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes U.S. President Joe Biden upon his arrival at...
Biden, Modi and G20 allies unveil rail and shipping project linking India to Middle East and Europe
Coco Gauff, of the United States, reacts during a match against Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus,...
Coco Gauff wins the US Open for her first Grand Slam title at age 19 by defeating Aryna Sabalenka
Man indicted on 8 charges after ‘unprovoked’ stabbings in downtown Portland
Man indicted on 8 charges after ‘unprovoked’ stabbings in downtown Portland
A 24-year-old man was indicted Friday by a Multnomah County grand jury after two “unprovoked”...
Man indicted on 8 charges after ‘unprovoked’ stabbings in downtown Portland