Thousands walk to end AIDS in Portland fundraiser

Thousands of people turned out to raise awareness and continue the fight against HIV and AIDS in southeast Portland on Saturday.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 4:26 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cascade AIDS Project hosted its 36th annual AIDS Walk Northwest event at the Revolution Hall field. The fundraiser helps raise resources to fight the stigma of HIV and remember those lost to the virus.

The Cascade AIDS Project hosted its 36th annual AIDS Walk Northwest event at the Revolution Hall field. The fundraiser helps raise resources to fight the stigma of HIV and remember those lost to the virus.

Organizers say resources and progress in the fight to end HIV and AIDS has stalled in recent years.

They also say Oregon was considered a low incidence state for HIV, but numbers have been increasing since the pandemic.

