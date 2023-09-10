Turner boy, 4, appears on Times Square billboard for Down syndrome awareness

NEW YORK (KPTV) - A boy from Turner with Down syndrome appeared on a billboard in New York City’s Times Square on Saturday to raise awareness for the condition.

The National Down Syndrome Society ran a video of 500 children on a Times Square billboard before Saturday’s annual Buddy Walk in Central Park. Four-year-old Jordan Hildebrandt from Turner was one of the children who was displayed to those on the street on Saturday morning. Hildebrandt’s mother and father were there to see his appearance in-person.

Hildebrandt is well-known around his community in the central Willamette Valley. He is on billboards around Salem to promote DSP Connections, which provides caregivers to families who have a member with a disability. He has also been in a commercial that airs before the main show in movie theaters this summer.

Jordan lives in Turner with his mother, father and two older brothers.

