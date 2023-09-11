2 dead, 1 injured after crash between car, box truck in rural Marion County

MARION COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Two women are dead after a crash between a car and a box truck in rural Marion County near St. Paul on Saturday evening, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m., deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of McKay Road Northeast and Case Road Northeast. They found a Buick sedan and a refrigerated commercial box truck had crashed head on.

The driver of the Buick, identified as Lisa Boylan of Portland, was declared dead at the scene. A passenger in the Buick, identified as Joan Rohrer also of Portland, was taken to a Portland hospital by LifeFlight, where she died from her injures.

The driver of the box truck, Porfirio Perez Martinez of Clackamas, was taken to Newberg Hospital and is expected to recover.

After an initial investigation, the sheriff’s office said the Buick was traveling east on McKay Road NE and the box truck was traveling west when the truck crossed into the oncoming lane and smashed into the Buick.

The crash is still being investigated, the sheriff’s office said.

