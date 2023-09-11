4-year-old boy drowns in pool at birthday party, police say

By Carmyn Gutierrez and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 10:04 PM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Police say a 4-year-old Tennessee boy died in an accidental drowning after he got into a swimming pool during a birthday party.

Police say the 4-year-old boy was at the Saturday evening party with family members in the Nashville neighborhood of Antioch, WSMV reports. He climbed up the stairs to a porch with a connected pool and entered the water, unnoticed by others, according to police.

A guest eventually saw the boy underwater and pulled him from the pool. He was taken to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital, where he died.

As of now, it doesn’t appear that charges will be filed in the case.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family, friends ‘fight for justice’ for woman dragged by car several blocks in NE Portland
Family, friends ‘fight for justice’ for woman dragged by car several blocks in NE Portland
A three-car crash sent three people to the hospital Saturday morning on NW Cornelius Pass Road.
3 injured, 1 pulled from car in 3-car crash in Multnomah Co.
Police and deputies respond to the site of a crash with a suspect's car in Independence on...
Boy shoots at deputy after chase and crash in Independence
Multnomah DA to seek life sentence for ‘TriMet Barber’
Multnomah County DA to seek life sentence for ‘TriMet Barber’
North Salem High School
Student at North Salem HS attacks teachers, sprays officers with fire extinguisher: Police

Latest News

Teen faces DUII after crash on historic hwy in Troutdale
Teen faces DUII after crash on historic hwy in Troutdale
A driver is facing DUII charges after crashing and damaging part of the Stark Street Bridge in...
Teen faces DUII after crash on historic hwy in Troutdale
FILE
2 dead, 1 injured after crash between car, box truck in rural Marion County
2 dead, 1 injured after crash between car, box truck in rural Marion County
2 dead, 1 injured after crash between car, box truck in rural Marion County
Police and deputies respond to the site of a crash with a suspect's car in Independence on...
Teen boy shoots at deputy after chase and crash in Independence