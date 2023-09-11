Evergreen teachers, district reach tentative agreement; Classes to start Monday if approved

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - The teachers at Evergreen Public Schools announced Sunday evening that they had reached a tentative agreement with the district on a new contract.

Evergreen Education Association, the union that represents teachers with the Vancouver school district, announced the agreement just before 7 p.m. after a weekend of bargaining.

No picket lines will be in front of schools Monday, and union members will vote on the new agreement at 8 a.m. at Evergreen High School. If approved, classes will begin on a two-hour delay Monday.

EPS officials and educators in the EEA have been bargaining to reach a new contract for this school year since March 21. They have been on strike since Aug. 30, the scheduled first day of school.

