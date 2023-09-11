Explosion at processing plant in Illinois injures employees

The explosion occurred shortly after 7 p.m. at the east plant in the Archer Daniels Midland...
The explosion occurred shortly after 7 p.m. at the east plant in the Archer Daniels Midland processing complex in Decatur, Illinois. Several employees were injured and transported to a hospital, the agricultural company said in a statement on its website.(Source: WICS via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 11:32 PM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ill. (AP) - An explosion at an Archer Daniels Midland facility in Illinois injured several employees and sent a tower of smoke into the air Sunday evening.

The explosion occurred shortly after 7 p.m. at the east plant in the ADM processing complex in Decatur, Illinois. Several employees were injured and transported to a hospital, the agricultural company said in a statement on its website Sunday.

The company contacted the Decatur Fire Department but said it did not know the cause of the explosion.

ADM said in an email to The Associated Press early Monday that it had no additional information at the time.

A large plume of dark smoke can be seen shooting high into the air above the facility in a video posted by WCIA-TV.

Decatur is located about 40 miles (64 kilometers) east of Springfield and about 180 miles (289 kilometers) southeast of Chicago, where ADM is headquartered.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family, friends ‘fight for justice’ for woman dragged by car several blocks in NE Portland
Family, friends ‘fight for justice’ for woman dragged by car several blocks in NE Portland
A three-car crash sent three people to the hospital Saturday morning on NW Cornelius Pass Road.
3 injured, 1 pulled from car in 3-car crash in Multnomah Co.
Police and deputies respond to the site of a crash with a suspect's car in Independence on...
Teen boy shoots at deputy after chase and crash in Independence
Multnomah DA to seek life sentence for ‘TriMet Barber’
Multnomah County DA to seek life sentence for ‘TriMet Barber’
North Salem High School
Student at North Salem HS attacks teachers, sprays officers with fire extinguisher: Police

Latest News

Kilauea is one of the most active volcanoes in the world. (USGS via CNN)
RAW: Hawaii volcano Kilauea erupts, sending lava shooting into the air (no audio)
FILE - Evergreen Education Association on strike.
Evergreen teachers, district reach tentative agreement; Classes to start Monday if approved
The teachers at Evergreen Public Schools announced Sunday evening that they had reached a...
Evergreen teachers, district reach tentative agreement; Classes to start Monday if approved
Services were held in downtown Portland Sunday in honor of National Pet Memorial Day to...
Pet owners gather for ‘space to grieve’ in downtown Portland for Pet Memorial Day