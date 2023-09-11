Hundreds gather to remember longtime, beloved Milwaukie High coach Roland Aumueller

The Milwuakie High School community held a candlelight vigil Sunday night to mourn the sudden loss of a beloved coach, and to celebrate his life.
By Soyoung Kim
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 10:30 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWUAKIE Ore. (KPTV) - The Milwuakie High School community held a candlelight vigil Sunday night to mourn the sudden loss of a beloved football and track coach, and to celebrate Coach Roland Aumueller's life.

The assistant football coach passed away suddenly after a game on Friday, and on Sunday, hundreds gathered at Milwuakie High School to show their gratefulness for the impact Coach “Aum” had on their community for more than three decades.

People shared many stories and talked about why he chose this path to give back to the game he loves.

They remember him as being an intense competitor, motivator, a father figure, a role model - on and off the field - and most importantly, remember his warmth and the love he had for this community.

“Aum didn’t have any kids, so this was his family. All the athletes that he coached, he treated them like they were his own sons and daughters,” said Tim Price, Milwaukie High School head football coach. “From peanut butter sandwiches to Gatorade out the back of his car to treats after practice.”

Milwaukie High School said there will be resources available for students and staff on Monday to help them through this difficult time.

There’s also a petition to rename the stadium in his honor. Check it out here.

