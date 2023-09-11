Mostly dry and cloudy day

Here is the weather forecast for the morning of Monday, September 11, 2023.
By Andy Carson
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:05 AM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Happy Monday, a bit of a change in our weather today with a weak system moving through. We will have a very cloudy start and even a chance for some isolated drizzle. Look for some gradual clearing by mid to late afternoon and warming to 76 degrees. Tomorrow and Wednesday will bring a little more sunshine and warmer, in the upper 70s. Thursday we pop it up to 84 under mostly sunny skies. Friday through the weekend brings a return to summer like weather with lots of sun and highs in the mid 80s to around 90 degrees.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and deputies respond to the site of a crash with a suspect's car in Independence on...
Teen boy shoots at deputy after chase and crash in Independence
Family, friends ‘fight for justice’ for woman dragged by car several blocks in NE Portland
Family, friends ‘fight for justice’ for woman dragged by car several blocks in NE Portland
1 injured after shots fired outside 7-Eleven in SE Portland
1 injured after shots fired outside 7-Eleven in SE Portland
Milwaukie High coach of 33 years dies
Milwaukie High School football coach of 33 years dies
Multnomah DA to seek life sentence for ‘TriMet Barber’
Multnomah County DA to seek life sentence for ‘TriMet Barber’

Latest News

Here is the weather forecast for the morning of Monday, September 11, 2023.
First Alert Monday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (9/11)
Here is the First Alert FOX 12 weather forecast for the evening of Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023.
First Alert Sunday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (9/10)
7 day
Much cooler to start the week
First Alert Sunday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (9/10)