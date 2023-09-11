Mostly dry and cloudy day

Happy Monday, a bit of a change in our weather today with a weak system moving through. We will have a very cloudy start and even a chance for some isolated drizzle. Look for some gradual clearing by mid to late afternoon and warming to 76 degrees. Tomorrow and Wednesday will bring a little more sunshine and warmer, in the upper 70s. Thursday we pop it up to 84 under mostly sunny skies. Friday through the weekend brings a return to summer like weather with lots of sun and highs in the mid 80s to around 90 degrees.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.