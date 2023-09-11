Much cooler to start the week

Coastal drizzle expected Monday morning
7 day
7 day(KPTV)
By Camila Orti
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 9:32 PM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Temperatures around Portland maxed out in the low to mid 80s today. It was a beautiful day!

Things are changing drastically overnight as a weak system pushes through. The coast will get some drizzle out of that early Monday morning, but the interior valleys should stay dry and mostly cloudy. We’ll start to see some sunbreaks in the afternoon, but temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 70s. Plan on partly cloudy skies and similar temperatures on Tuesday with a spotty drizzle chance for the coast and possibly the western valleys in the evening.

A ridge of high pressure will start to build on Wednesday and beyond, which will help clear the cloud cover in the afternoon on Wednesday and start to warm our high temperatures. Thursday through next weekend we’ll see mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs warming to around 90 degrees Friday and Saturday.

