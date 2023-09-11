Multiple agencies respond to fire at Toledo paper mill

Georgia-Pacific containerboard mill.
Georgia-Pacific containerboard mill.(Google Street View)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:06 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOLEDO Ore. (KPTV) – A fire at a Toledo paper mill has been extinguished after multiple agencies responded to assist.

Units from the Toledo Fire Department, as well as the Emergency Response Team (ERT) from Georgia-Pacific, responded Monday morning after reports of a fire in the dryer section of the paper building at the Georgia-Pacific containerboard mill.

On arrival, responders discovered smoke and flames coming from the roof vent of the structure housing a wood chip dryer unit.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the fire suppression system at the mill operated as intended, and with assistance from neighboring agencies, the fire was successfully extinguished.

No injuries were reported and units are remaining on-site as a precautionary measure to monitor the extinguished areas.

Georgia-Pacific Emergency Response Team and the Toledo Fire Department were assisted by Newport Fire Department, Siltez Valley Fire, Depoe Bay Fire, North Lincoln Fire, Seal Rock Fire, Central Coast Fire, and Pacific West Ambulance.

