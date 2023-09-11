Pet owners gather for ‘space to grieve’ in downtown Portland for Pet Memorial Day

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Services were held in downtown Portland Sunday in honor of National Pet Memorial Day to remember the lives of animal companions who have died.

The event was organized by Dove Lewis Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Hospital.

Pet owners from throughout the metro area gathered to pay homage to the profound impact pets have on our lives.

Tess Payne with Dove Lewis said, “Pets are an important part of our lives they are our family members but often we don’t have the time to grieve to remember them. Pets are deserving but we also deserve a space to grieve and to remember them.”

The event took place Sunday afternoon at a Presbyterian church in downtown Portland and was free to the public.

