Portland firefighters raise funds, honor 9/11 heroes in basketball tournament

Firefighters from across the Portland metro area traded in their helmets for basketball uniforms on Saturday to raise money for a good cause.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 7:05 PM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Fire and Rescue crews hit the court for the Bill Humbert Memorial Basketball Tournament. In addition to honoring lives lost in the 9/11 attacks, the tournament also raises funds with all proceeds going to Portland area Boys and Girls Clubs.

Fire and Rescue crews hit the court for the Bill Humbert Memorial Basketball Tournament. In addition to honoring lives lost in the 9/11 attacks, the tournament also raises funds with all proceeds going to Portland area Boys and Girls Clubs.

The firefighters say this is a fun way to compete to see who’s best, on the court.

“It’s just a great time to get together to get some exercise and compete,” said Luke Dean with Portland Fire & Rescue. “There’s a lot of pride on the line and it’s a very physical basketball game.”

The winner of the tournament gets to keep a trophy in their station house for the next year.

