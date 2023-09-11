Portland firefighters raise funds, honor 9/11 heroes in basketball tournament

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters from across the Portland metro area traded in their helmets for basketball uniforms on Saturday to raise money for a good cause.

Fire and Rescue crews hit the court for the Bill Humbert Memorial Basketball Tournament. In addition to honoring lives lost in the 9/11 attacks, the tournament also raises funds with all proceeds going to Portland area Boys and Girls Clubs.

The firefighters say this is a fun way to compete to see who’s best, on the court.

“It’s just a great time to get together to get some exercise and compete,” said Luke Dean with Portland Fire & Rescue. “There’s a lot of pride on the line and it’s a very physical basketball game.”

The winner of the tournament gets to keep a trophy in their station house for the next year.

