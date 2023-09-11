Portland Thorns superstars host youth camp in Providence Park

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - While Sunday was an off day for the first place Portland Thorns, two superstars were on the pitch in Soccer City, USA.

Forward Morgan Weaver and Midfielder Sam Coffey hosted the Thorns’ first youth camp at Providence Park.

There was some coaching, a Q&A and photo ops for the group of 8 to 18-year-olds who have a cool story to tell at school on Monday.

While it was an incredible opportunity for the campers, Morgan and Sam were having just as much fun giving back to the game that has given them so much.

“The kids were great, they came out with such energy and were excited and didn’t want to leave,” Morgan says. “Some of them were a little tired at the end but they were a joy.”

Sam says, “I will definitely go to bed with a smile on my face. I think this is such an amazing way to give back to the community that shows up to support us every day and they see us out on the field but for them to get to know us a bit I think is really special and so I think we had a great time and we’re just very grateful that everybody came out.”

Three of Portland’s final four matches in the regular season will be at home and can be seen on FOX 12+.

the NWSL leading Thorns return to action this Saturday night against their rivals from Seattle.

