Portland Thorns superstars host youth camp in Providence Park

While Sunday was an off day for the first place Thorns, two superstars were on the pitch in Portland at Providence Park.
By Nick Krupke
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 10:47 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - While Sunday was an off day for the first place Portland Thorns, two superstars were on the pitch in Soccer City, USA.

Forward Morgan Weaver and Midfielder Sam Coffey hosted the Thorns’ first youth camp at Providence Park.

There was some coaching, a Q&A and photo ops for the group of 8 to 18-year-olds who have a cool story to tell at school on Monday.

While it was an incredible opportunity for the campers, Morgan and Sam were having just as much fun giving back to the game that has given them so much.

SEE ALSO: Thorns and Timbers hosting 12th ‘Stand Together Week’

“The kids were great, they came out with such energy and were excited and didn’t want to leave,” Morgan says. “Some of them were a little tired at the end but they were a joy.”

Sam says, “I will definitely go to bed with a smile on my face. I think this is such an amazing way to give back to the community that shows up to support us every day and they see us out on the field but for them to get to know us a bit I think is really special and so I think we had a great time and we’re just very grateful that everybody came out.”

SEE ALSO: Portlanders fill Courthouse Square to cheer on Team USA in Women’s World Cup watch party

Three of Portland’s final four matches in the regular season will be at home and can be seen on FOX 12+.

the NWSL leading Thorns return to action this Saturday night against their rivals from Seattle.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family, friends ‘fight for justice’ for woman dragged by car several blocks in NE Portland
Family, friends ‘fight for justice’ for woman dragged by car several blocks in NE Portland
A three-car crash sent three people to the hospital Saturday morning on NW Cornelius Pass Road.
3 injured, 1 pulled from car in 3-car crash in Multnomah Co.
Police and deputies respond to the site of a crash with a suspect's car in Independence on...
Teen boy shoots at deputy after chase and crash in Independence
Multnomah DA to seek life sentence for ‘TriMet Barber’
Multnomah County DA to seek life sentence for ‘TriMet Barber’
North Salem High School
Student at North Salem HS attacks teachers, sprays officers with fire extinguisher: Police

Latest News

Thorns and Timbers host 12th ‘Stand Together Week.'
Thorns and Timbers hosting 12th ‘Stand Together Week’
Portland Thorns FC
Portland Thorns lose 2 more players
Portland Thorns FC
Portland Thorns release two players from team
Portlanders fill Courthouse Square to cheer on Team USA in Women’s World Cup watch party
Portlanders fill Courthouse Square to cheer on Team USA in Women’s World Cup watch party