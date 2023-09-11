‘Radically inclusive’ accessible playground opens in Vancouver

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - A new, all-inclusive playground and park in Vancouver held its grand re-opening Saturday at Marshall Park.

Dozens of families spent the day out in the sunshine at the Chelsea Anderson Memorial Play Station on East Mcloughlin Boulevard.

The new playground features a large centerpiece play hill with a double slide called Harper’s Hill and Washington state’s first wheelchair swing.

There’s also a sensory garden and many other fun things for kids to do.

Cody Goldberg, co-founder and “chief play officer” for the playground, said the park is made so everyone can be part of the action.

“We call our model a radically inclusive design,” Goldberg said. “First and foremost, if you use wheels you can absolutely get everywhere. And of equal importance, once you get to something you can actually play with, it’s a blend of nature and art and it’s a place for everybody - all ages, all abilities.”

The playground also pays tribute to the Chelsea Anderson legacy with a firefighter theme that includes a playable art piece made from a real fire truck and up-cycled fire hydrants.

