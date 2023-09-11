‘Radically inclusive’ accessible playground opens in Vancouver

A new, all-inclusive playground and park in Vancouver held its grand re-opening Saturday at Marshall Park.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 5:50 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - A new, all-inclusive playground and park in Vancouver held its grand re-opening Saturday at Marshall Park.

Dozens of families spent the day out in the sunshine at the Chelsea Anderson Memorial Play Station on East Mcloughlin Boulevard.

SEE ALSO: Thousands walk to end AIDS in Portland fundraiser

The new playground features a large centerpiece play hill with a double slide called Harper’s Hill and Washington state’s first wheelchair swing.

There’s also a sensory garden and many other fun things for kids to do.

Cody Goldberg, co-founder and “chief play officer” for the playground, said the park is made so everyone can be part of the action.

“We call our model a radically inclusive design,” Goldberg said. “First and foremost, if you use wheels you can absolutely get everywhere. And of equal importance, once you get to something you can actually play with, it’s a blend of nature and art and it’s a place for everybody - all ages, all abilities.”

SEE ALSO: Otis celebrates community, resilience 3 years after devastating fire

The playground also pays tribute to the Chelsea Anderson legacy with a firefighter theme that includes a playable art piece made from a real fire truck and up-cycled fire hydrants.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A three-car crash sent three people to the hospital Saturday morning on NW Cornelius Pass Road.
3 injured, 1 pulled from car in 3-car crash in Multnomah Co.
Family, friends ‘fight for justice’ for woman dragged by car several blocks in NE Portland
Family, friends ‘fight for justice’ for woman dragged by car several blocks in NE Portland
Multnomah DA to seek life sentence for ‘TriMet Barber’
Multnomah County DA to seek life sentence for ‘TriMet Barber’
North Salem High School
Student at North Salem HS attacks teachers, sprays officers with fire extinguisher: Police
45-year-old Dwayne Michael Lauka
Man arrested in Tualatin for murder of Douglas Co. woman

Latest News

Portland firefighters raise funds, honor 9/11 heroes in basketball tournament
Portland firefighters raise funds, honor 9/11 heroes in basketball tournament
Firefighters from across the Portland metro area traded in their helmets for basketball...
Portland firefighters raise funds, honor 9/11 heroes in basketball tournament
FILE - Evergreen Education Association on strike.
Evergreen teachers, district reach tentative agreement; Classes to start Monday if approved
A new, all-inclusive playground and park in Vancouver held its grand re-opening Saturday at...
‘Radically inclusive’ accessible playground opens in Vancouver