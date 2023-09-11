Sheriff: 3 teens arrested after breaking into cars at Salmon Creek apartment complex

Stolen car crashed into crosswalk pole at NE 10th Avenue and NE 139th Street.
Stolen car crashed into crosswalk pole at NE 10th Avenue and NE 139th Street.(Clark County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:14 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Three teenagers were arrested late Sunday night after they were caught breaking into several cars in an apartment complex parking lot, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 11 p.m., deputies responded to the Pioneer Vista Apartments, located at 16501 Northeast 15th Avenue, after receiving reports of people breaking into cars. The sheriff’s office says deputies found the suspects in the process of trying to steal a car when they arrived on scene.

The suspects fled on foot and their getaway car took off as well, striking a patrol car and another parked vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. The getaway car, a stolen Hyundai Elantra, then hit another patrol car and nearly ran over a Clark County sergeant.

Deputies used spike strips to deflate the tires on the suspects’ car as it drove south on NE 15th Avenue.

During a short pursuit, the suspect car crashed into a crosswalk pole at the intersection of Northeast 10th Avenue and Northeast 139th Street. Two people in the car got out and fled on foot. Both were caught a short time later.

The sheriff’s office says the passenger, an unnamed teen, was taken to Clark County Juvenile Detention Hall on charges related to motor vehicle theft. The driver, identified as 18-year-old Xavier Perry, was booked into the Clark County Jail on suspicion of attempted vehicular assault, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, attempt to elude a police vehicle, reckless driving, and resisting arrest.

Another teenage suspect was taken into custody at the original scene. That teen, who was not named, was booked into the Clark County Juvenile Detention Hall on charges related to motor vehicle theft.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other details have been released by the sheriff’s office at this time.

