Strike ends as Evergreen teachers vote in favor of agreement

Evergreen education association on strike
Evergreen education association on strike(kptv)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:41 AM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – Educators with Evergreen Public Schools have ratified a new contract following the announcement a tentative agreement was reached Sunday evening. The agreement follows a weekend of bargaining.

Members of the Evergreen Education Association met at Evergreen High School Monday morning and voted in favor of ratifying the new agreement.

SEE ALSO: Evergreen teachers, district reach tentative agreement; Classes to start Monday if approved

The Evergreen Education Association highlighted the following parts of the agreement:

  • An agreement to hire up to 10 certificated special-education Student Support Teachers this school year and up to 12 in the 2024-25 and 2025-26 school years.
  • Collaboration time for K-8 special-education and general-education teachers to support students not yet meeting learning goals.
  • Cost-of-living increases of 6.6% in the first year and 5.8% in the second year. In the third year, increases would be based on Seattle CPI, with a minimum of 4.65% and a maximum of 5.05%.

Union members are now in the classroom with school starting on a two-hour delay.

The district’s Board of Education will formalize the contract in its meeting on Tuesday. The seven missed classroom days will be added to the district calendar, according to the school district.

Schools Start Time:

High Schools

  • (Evergreen, Heritage, Mountain View, Union, Legacy; Note: Legacy will not have an early release as it will usually have on Mondays) - 10:45 a.m.

Middle Schools

  • (Cascade, Covington, Frontier, Pacific, Shahala, Wy’east) - 11:35 a.m.

Elementary Schools, early

  • (Columbia Valley, Ellsworth, Emerald, Fisher’s Landing, Harmony, Hearthwood, Marrion, Mill Plain, Pioneer, Riverview, Sifton, Silver Star, Sunset, York) - 9:45 a.m.

Elementary Schools, late

  • (Burnt Bridge Creek, Burton, Crestline, Endeavour, Fircrest, Illahee, Image, Orchards) - 10:35 a.m.
  • Hollingsworth Academy - 9:55 a.m.
  • Henrietta Lacks - 9:55 a.m.
  • Archway Academy - 11:35 a.m.
  • Cascadia Tech - No a.m. classes; Afternoon session normal time.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and deputies respond to the site of a crash with a suspect's car in Independence on...
Teen boy shoots at deputy after chase and crash in Independence
Family, friends ‘fight for justice’ for woman dragged by car several blocks in NE Portland
Family, friends ‘fight for justice’ for woman dragged by car several blocks in NE Portland
1 injured after shots fired outside 7-Eleven in SE Portland
1 injured after shots fired outside 7-Eleven in SE Portland
Milwaukie High coach of 33 years dies
Milwaukie High School football coach of 33 years dies
Multnomah DA to seek life sentence for ‘TriMet Barber’
Multnomah County DA to seek life sentence for ‘TriMet Barber’

Latest News

Tony Martinez talks with Oregon’s Teacher of the Year
Show and Tell with Tony: Oregon’s Teacher of the Year
Stolen car crashed into crosswalk pole at NE 10th Avenue and NE 139th Street.
Sheriff: 3 teens arrested after breaking into cars at Clark Co. apartment complex
Portland "Sunday Parkways" is back into full swing this year after several years of...
'Sunday Parkways' returns to SW Portland
FILE - Evergreen Education Association on strike.
Evergreen teachers, district reach tentative agreement; Classes to start Monday if approved