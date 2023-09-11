Strike ends as Evergreen teachers vote in favor of agreement

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – Educators with Evergreen Public Schools have ratified a new contract following the announcement a tentative agreement was reached Sunday evening. The agreement follows a weekend of bargaining.

Members of the Evergreen Education Association met at Evergreen High School Monday morning and voted in favor of ratifying the new agreement.

The Evergreen Education Association highlighted the following parts of the agreement:

An agreement to hire up to 10 certificated special-education Student Support Teachers this school year and up to 12 in the 2024-25 and 2025-26 school years.

Collaboration time for K-8 special-education and general-education teachers to support students not yet meeting learning goals.

Cost-of-living increases of 6.6% in the first year and 5.8% in the second year. In the third year, increases would be based on Seattle CPI, with a minimum of 4.65% and a maximum of 5.05%.

Union members are now in the classroom with school starting on a two-hour delay.

The district’s Board of Education will formalize the contract in its meeting on Tuesday. The seven missed classroom days will be added to the district calendar, according to the school district.

Schools Start Time:

High Schools

(Evergreen, Heritage, Mountain View, Union, Legacy; Note: Legacy will not have an early release as it will usually have on Mondays) - 10:45 a.m.

Middle Schools

(Cascade, Covington, Frontier, Pacific, Shahala, Wy’east) - 11:35 a.m.

Elementary Schools, early

(Columbia Valley, Ellsworth, Emerald, Fisher’s Landing, Harmony, Hearthwood, Marrion, Mill Plain, Pioneer, Riverview, Sifton, Silver Star, Sunset, York) - 9:45 a.m.

Elementary Schools, late

(Burnt Bridge Creek, Burton, Crestline, Endeavour, Fircrest, Illahee, Image, Orchards) - 10:35 a.m.

Hollingsworth Academy - 9:55 a.m.

Henrietta Lacks - 9:55 a.m.

Archway Academy - 11:35 a.m.

Cascadia Tech - No a.m. classes; Afternoon session normal time.

