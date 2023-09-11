Teen faces DUII after crash on historic hwy in Troutdale

A driver is facing DUII charges after crashing and damaging part of the Stark Street Bridge in Troutdale early Sunday morning.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 10:28 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TROUTDALE Ore. (KPTV) - A driver is facing DUII charges after crashing and damaging part of the Stark Street Bridge in Troutdale early Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. on the Historic Columbia River Highway. A FOX 12 crew captured the scene. The footage shows a damaged concrete barrier near the bridge.

Police say the driver, 18-year-old Benedicto Pacheco, and a passenger were hurt in the crash and taken to a hospital for their injuries.

Pacheco faces several charges including DUII, reckless driving and criminal mischief.

No other vehicles were involved.

