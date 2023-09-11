The warmup begins tomorrow that should lead to a few 90 degree days

Close to record high temperatures in the forecast for the weekend
Let the warmup begin
Let the warmup begin(KPTV)
By Mark Nelsen
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 3:19 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

As expected, temperatures have cooled a bit today, staying in the 70s instead of 80s.  That’s due to cooler marine air pouring inland plus a weak weather system passing overhead.  This evening and tonight should be uneventful, although it should cool off a bit more.  Last night we were only (once again!) one degree from tying a record warm low temperature.  Tonight we drop into the upper 50s in the city and cooler in outlying areas.

One more weak system passes overhead tomorrow afternoon, keeping skies partly cloudy with afternoon temps in the 70s once again.

High pressure takes over, blocking all weather systems and allowing a warmer airmass to develop Thursday through the weekend.  Afternoon highs will peak in the lower 90s both Friday and Saturday, but all four days Thursday through Sunday will be very warm to hot during the afternoon hours.  At least this time of year nights are 2-3 hours longer than in June and July. Plus the sun feels weaker due to the lowering sun angle.

There’s no rain in sight for at least another week.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and deputies respond to the site of a crash with a suspect's car in Independence on...
Teen boy shoots at deputy after chase and crash in Independence
Family, friends ‘fight for justice’ for woman dragged by car several blocks in NE Portland
Family, friends ‘fight for justice’ for woman dragged by car several blocks in NE Portland
1 injured after shots fired outside 7-Eleven in SE Portland
1 injured after shots fired outside 7-Eleven in SE Portland
Milwaukie High coach of 33 years dies
Milwaukie High School football coach of 33 years dies
Firefighters put out a fire at a business in Kelso early Sunday morning.
Multiple fires reported minutes apart outside buildings in Kelso

Latest News

Here is the weather forecast for the morning of Monday, September 11, 2023.
First Alert Monday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (9/11)
7-day forecast
Mostly dry and cloudy day
Here is the First Alert FOX 12 weather forecast for the evening of Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023.
First Alert Sunday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (9/10)
7 day
Much cooler to start the week