The warmup begins tomorrow that should lead to a few 90 degree days

As expected, temperatures have cooled a bit today, staying in the 70s instead of 80s. That’s due to cooler marine air pouring inland plus a weak weather system passing overhead. This evening and tonight should be uneventful, although it should cool off a bit more. Last night we were only (once again!) one degree from tying a record warm low temperature. Tonight we drop into the upper 50s in the city and cooler in outlying areas.

One more weak system passes overhead tomorrow afternoon, keeping skies partly cloudy with afternoon temps in the 70s once again.

High pressure takes over, blocking all weather systems and allowing a warmer airmass to develop Thursday through the weekend. Afternoon highs will peak in the lower 90s both Friday and Saturday, but all four days Thursday through Sunday will be very warm to hot during the afternoon hours. At least this time of year nights are 2-3 hours longer than in June and July. Plus the sun feels weaker due to the lowering sun angle.

There’s no rain in sight for at least another week.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.