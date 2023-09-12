2 hospitalized after apartment fire in N. Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were hospitalized late Monday night after an apartment fire in the Eliot neighborhood.

The fire broke out at an apartment on North Morris Street, across from Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, just after 11 p.m. Portland Fire & Rescue called a second alarm to bring in additional resources for the fire.

PF&R said the fire was completely extinguished by 11:30 p.m.

SEE ALSO: Family, friends of MAX stabbing victim give update on his condition

Two people were found with significant injuries. They were taken to Legacy where they are expected to survive.

It’s not clear just yet what caused the fire or how much damage it caused.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.