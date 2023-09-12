AARP: Five things to never carry in your wallet or purse

Set up fraud alerts online with banking and credit accounts
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:09 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — The Federal Trade Commission received more than one million complaints of identity theft in 2022, with some instances occurring after the theft of a purse or wallet.

The AARP said one way to help prevent identity theft is to be very selective about what you keep in wallets and purses. The company published a list of 10 Worst Things to Carry in Your Wallet, which includes:

Social Security card: This is unlikely needed for everyday use and can easily be used for fraud if it falls into the wrong hands

Medicare card: Only carry when needed to protect the unique Medicare number

Barely used credit cards: The more cards lost or stolen, the larger the exposure and headache to cancel accounts

Password cheat sheet: This could give a thief easy access to financial and personal accounts

Blank checks: These can easily be exploited by fraudsters

If a wallet or purse is missing or stolen, the AARP says to act fast. Lock down accounts and freeze credit as soon as possible.

They have additional tips here for how to prevent identity theft after the loss of a wallet or purse.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and deputies respond to the site of a crash with a suspect's car in Independence on...
Teen boy shoots at deputy after chase and crash in Independence
Teen faces DUII after crash on historic hwy in Troutdale
Teen faces DUII after crash on historic highway in Troutdale
Susan Marcia Rose
Oregon man confesses to 1979 murder, rape of Boston woman
Family, friends ‘fight for justice’ for woman dragged by car several blocks in NE Portland
Family, friends ‘fight for justice’ for woman dragged by car several blocks in NE Portland
Hundreds gather to remember longtime, beloved Milwaukie High coach Roland Aumueller
Hundreds gather to remember longtime, beloved Milwaukie High coach Roland Aumueller

Latest News

Apple unveiled the iPhone 15 and the newest watch. (CNN, APPLE)
Apple's big event: What to know
Crash into power pole on Sauvie Island
Rollover crash into power pole sparks brush fire on Sauvie Island
U.S. Attorney's Office - District of Oregon.
Former Portland Marathon president sentenced in embezzlement case
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., arrives at the Capitol in Washington, early...
Speaker McCarthy directs a House panel to open an impeachment inquiry into President Biden
The iPhone 15 Pro is shown after its introduction on the Apple campus, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023,...
Apple’s new iPhones get faster chips, better cameras and new charging ports