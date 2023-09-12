Cloud/sun mix today with slight chance of a sprinkle this afternoon

Happy Tuesday everyone. Our string of amazing weather continues today with a cloud/sun mix and a slight chance of a stray sprinkle this afternoon, high 78. Tomorrow will bring a few morning clouds, then sunny and a high of 80 degrees. High pressure builds and brings sunny skies and very warm afternoons Thursday through the weekend, expect highs in the upper 80s to the mid 90s. The warmest day looks to be Friday with a high of 93 degrees. It will be warm, but no record breaking high temperatures. Overnight lows during that 4 day period will mainly only cool to the low 60s. Monday will be a bit cooler with mostly sunny skies and an afternoon high of 80.

