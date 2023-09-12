Cloud/sun mix today with slight chance of a sprinkle this afternoon

Here is the weather forecast for the morning of Tuesday, September 12, 2023.
By Andy Carson
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:05 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Happy Tuesday everyone. Our string of amazing weather continues today with a cloud/sun mix and a slight chance of a stray sprinkle this afternoon, high 78. Tomorrow will bring a few morning clouds, then sunny and a high of 80 degrees. High pressure builds and brings sunny skies and very warm afternoons Thursday through the weekend, expect highs in the upper 80s to the mid 90s. The warmest day looks to be Friday with a high of 93 degrees. It will be warm, but no record breaking high temperatures. Overnight lows during that 4 day period will mainly only cool to the low 60s. Monday will be a bit cooler with mostly sunny skies and an afternoon high of 80.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and deputies respond to the site of a crash with a suspect's car in Independence on...
Teen boy shoots at deputy after chase and crash in Independence
Teen faces DUII after crash on historic hwy in Troutdale
Teen faces DUII after crash on historic highway in Troutdale
Susan Marcia Rose
Oregon man confesses to 1979 murder, rape of Boston woman
Family, friends ‘fight for justice’ for woman dragged by car several blocks in NE Portland
Family, friends ‘fight for justice’ for woman dragged by car several blocks in NE Portland
Hundreds gather to remember longtime, beloved Milwaukie High coach Roland Aumueller
Hundreds gather to remember longtime, beloved Milwaukie High coach Roland Aumueller

Latest News

Here is the weather forecast for the morning of Tuesday, September 12, 2023.
First Alert Tuesday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (9/12)
First Alert Monday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (9/11)
Let the warmup begin
The warmup begins tomorrow that should lead to a few 90 degree days
Here is the weather forecast for the morning of Monday, September 11, 2023.
First Alert Monday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (9/11)