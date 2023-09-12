Crash into power pole sparks brush fire on Sauvie Island

Crash into power pole on Sauvie Island
Crash into power pole on Sauvie Island(Portland Fire & Rescue)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:20 PM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver hit a power pole sparking a brush fire on Sauvie Island Tuesday morning.

At about 11:13 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash in the 14400 block of Northwest Gillihan Road. Portland Fire & Rescue says a driver hit a power pole, causing pole to come down and spark a fire on both sides of the roadway.

PF&R reported the fire was out just before 12 p.m. It’s not known at this time how big the brush fire was.

The driver and passengers in the vehicle were reported to have only minor injuries.

At about 11:30 a.m., Portland General Electric’s outage map was reporting nearly 1,400 customers were without power. PGE crews have responded to the scene to make repairs.

