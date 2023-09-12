Family friends of Max stabbing victim give update on his condition

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - More than a week after two teenagers were stabbed on a MAX train in Southeast Portland, family friends of one of the victims is giving more details about what happened and how they’re recovering after the attack.

Briana Rehana and her son Imanuel are close friends with Damien and his family. He was stabbed in the chest with the knife nicking his heart and was rushed to OHSU for emergency surgery. Briana said Damien is back at home with his family, healing from the surgery. She said through everything, Damien still has a positive attitude.

See Also: 2 teens stabbed on MAX train; Man charged with hate crime is wanted by Florida: Court docs

“I remember thinking, how is he not angry and how is he not bitter,” Briana said. “He’s just a really special person.”

“He was only upset about his headphones and having to sit in the hospital uncomfortable,” Imanuel said.

Damien and his friend were riding the MAX train on Sept. 2nd when investigators allege 25-year-old Adrian Cummins stabbed both of the boys. Court documents said before the attack, Cummins yelled an anti-black racial slur at the two.

Other friends nearby tended to Damien and other victims wounds after Cummins got off the MAX train. Imanuel said he was shocked to hear Damien was stabbed.

“I just couldn’t believe it,” Imanuel said. “My heart sank.”

Briana said Damien’s family is grateful for the community’s support and for the first responders who rushed to the scene. She also said they’re grateful for the group of friends that were there to help Damien and the other victim.

“The friends in the group help keep Damien alive until EMS could get there,” Briana said.

Briana said this incident solidified her belief that there is a safety problem on public transportation in the Metro Area. She knows it’s a vital resource for many in the community but says more needs to be done to improve safety. Despite the attack, Briana said Damien is inspiring her to stay positive.

See Also: Man arrested for 2 ‘random, unprovoked’ stabbings in downtown Portland

“Just the fact that it didn’t break Damien’s spirit and he’s still full of joy, that is the one thing that I want everyone to know,” Briana said. “Hate did not win that day.”

Cummins is still sitting in Multnomah County Jail, facing multiple charges including assault and biased crime. Damien’s family does have a GoFundMe set up so they can cover medical bills and possibly a new mode of transportation. If you’d like to donate, you can click here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.