GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – The Gresham P.D. is attempting to identify two possible witnesses to a deadly August shooting.

The Gresham Police Department said just before 4 a.m. Aug. 26, officers responded to the 200 block of Southeast 188th Avenue. When they arrived, they found 61-year-old James Edward Wilson, of Portland. Wilson was later declared dead at the scene.

Gresham P.D. trying to identify witnesses to deadly shooting. (Gresham Police Department)

The possible witnesses were captured on surveillance and have not yet spoken to police.

Anyone able to identify them is asked to call the Gresham Police Tip Line at 503.618.2719 or toll-free at 1.888.989.3505.

