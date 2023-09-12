Beaverton serial flasher sentenced to 90 months in prison for public indecency

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - A man who plead guilty to two counts of federal public indecency in August was sentenced to 90 months in prison on Monday.

Michael Gordon Dick was arrested in August of 2022 when neighbors called the Beaverton police department and reported Dick was standing on a bench in his back yard, naked from the waist down and looking into the neighbors’ backyards.

Police approached Dick to ask if he had ever stood on the bench. He claimed he was too ill and denied the accusations.

Another neighbor gave the police surveillance camera footage showing Dick in various stages of undress standing on the bench or on a ladder as he looked over his fence into neighboring yards. He could also be seen masturbating.

Dick already had a lengthy criminal history that included multiple convictions for public indecency, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office. These past convictions elevated the charges to felonies. Dick was also on probation for felony public indecency at the time of the incident.

On Monday, a judge sentenced Dick to 90 months in prison.

