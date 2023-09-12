Beaverton serial flasher sentenced to 90 months in prison for public indecency

Michael Gordon Dick
Michael Gordon Dick(Washington County District Attorney's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:21 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - A man who plead guilty to two counts of federal public indecency in August was sentenced to 90 months in prison on Monday.

Michael Gordon Dick was arrested in August of 2022 when neighbors called the Beaverton police department and reported Dick was standing on a bench in his back yard, naked from the waist down and looking into the neighbors’ backyards.

Police approached Dick to ask if he had ever stood on the bench. He claimed he was too ill and denied the accusations.

See Also: Man arrested after allegedly masturbating at Portland school watching kids

Another neighbor gave the police surveillance camera footage showing Dick in various stages of undress standing on the bench or on a ladder as he looked over his fence into neighboring yards. He could also be seen masturbating.

Dick already had a lengthy criminal history that included multiple convictions for public indecency, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office. These past convictions elevated the charges to felonies. Dick was also on probation for felony public indecency at the time of the incident.

On Monday, a judge sentenced Dick to 90 months in prison.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and deputies respond to the site of a crash with a suspect's car in Independence on...
Teen boy shoots at deputy after chase and crash in Independence
Family, friends ‘fight for justice’ for woman dragged by car several blocks in NE Portland
Family, friends ‘fight for justice’ for woman dragged by car several blocks in NE Portland
1 injured after shots fired outside 7-Eleven in SE Portland
1 injured after shots fired outside 7-Eleven in SE Portland
Milwaukie High coach of 33 years dies
Milwaukie High School football coach of 33 years dies
Firefighters put out a fire at a business in Kelso early Sunday morning.
Multiple fires reported minutes apart outside buildings in Kelso

Latest News

Max train stabbing victim update
Family friends of Max stabbing victim give update on his condition
First Alert Monday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (9/11)
More than a week after two teenagers were stabbed on a MAX train in Southeast Portland, family...
Family friends of Max stabbing victim give update on his condition
Educators with Evergreen Public Schools have ratified a new contract following the announcement...
Strike ends as Evergreen teachers vote in favor of agreement