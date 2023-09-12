Local musicians pay tribute to the Organ Grinder with benefit concert

Fifty years ago a staple in Portland was introduced to the area.
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:04 PM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Fifty years ago a staple in Portland was introduced to the area when the Organ Grinder opened. Five decades later a man shared how the instrument hidden in building inspired his lifelong passion.

The Organ Grinder closed in 1996, sitting on Southeast 82md and Raymond for decades. The pizza joint was home to one of the biggest pipe organs in the world.

“There’s a lot more fun to this than playing an accordion. I hope I don’t offend other accordionists.” Jonas Nordwall, one of the original musicians of Organ Grinder said.

Nordwall took interest in the organ when he was 12 and has logged thousands of hours since then.

“Probably closer to a hundred thousand in my lifetime. I just gave away my age.” Nordwall said.

Over the years he’s seen audiences and music change, but the desire to hear current tunes of the time stays consistent.

“Even though it’s an antique instrument, you can play a lot of material on this. So, that’s where it got the name the one man band.” he explained.

Nordwall said there’s not many organs around anymore, and the one he’s playing is at Cleveland High School, the only organ he said really works in Portland.

The city has seen several organs over the years.

“As you can see by my hair color, I was around and played all of those.” Nordwall said.

Nordwall played at the Organ Grinder for 10 years. He and four others who also played at the pizza shop will be holding a benefit concert to help Cleveland High School choir students take a class trip.

The hour and fifteen minute long benefit concert will be held on Oct. 7 at 1 p.m. or 4 p.m. at Cleveland High School. Tickets can be found here.

