Man arrested for manslaughter, DUII after deadly crash in Clackamas

KPTV File Image
KPTV File Image(KPTV file image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:59 AM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 44-year-old man is facing manslaughter and driving under the influence charges after a deadly crash in Clackamas on Friday afternoon.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called out to a crash on Southeast Jennifer Street near Southeast 82nd Drive at about 12:15 p.m. Deputies arrived and found a crash involving two vehicles - a Tesla Model S sedan and a Mazda B2300 pickup truck.

The driver of the Mazda, identified by the sheriff’s office as 36-year-old Kira Haston, of Aloha, was taken to an area hospital and later died.

Haston’s dog was found near the crash scene and taken by a deputy to an emergency veterinarian hospital. The dog was treated and released to a family member.

The driver of the Tesla, 44-year-old Gabriel Bryce Owens, of Oregon City, was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The sheriff’s office says he was later arrested and booked into the Clackamas County Jail on charges of first-degree manslaughter, driving under the influence of intoxicants, and reckless driving.

Owens is being held on $250,000 bail.

The crash remains under investigation. No other details have been released.

