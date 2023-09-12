New COVID vaccine available throughout fall months

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The FDA approved a new COVID vaccine on Monday that should roll out within a week.

The vaccine is part of an effort to provide protection for Americans as the cooler seasons approach. The new vaccine is targeted against the XBB.1.5 subvariant and will be available at pharmacies throughout the fall months.

Beaverton Pharmacy administered thousands of COVID vaccines during the height of the pandemic. Registered pharmacist Wade Irby said this time around it’ll be a bit different, because the government will not be paying for the vaccines and pharmacies will have to cover the cost upfront

“They’ll administer it with the hope, not knowing but the hope that they’ll be reimbursed for the vaccine and the time it takes to administer it.” Irby said.

It’s been a year since the last time the vaccine was tweaked and immunity is believed to wane over time. While the FDA’s decision allows for wide use of the updated shots, the CDC will meet Tuesday to decide how strongly different groups are urged to get the vaccination.

The FDA approved the updated vaccines from Pfizer-Biontech and Moderna on Monday. It was cleared for adults and children as young as six months. Starting at age five, most people can get a single dose, even if they’ve never had a COVID-19 shot before.

Covid vaccinations will be moving from a government funded program to the private sector – which means pharmacies will have to bear the cost of the vaccinations upfront. Biden administration is taking steps to help the uninsured, and others unable to pay, gain access to the vaccine.

“The government is still trying to make sure as many people can get this as possible.” Irby said.

For information on which local pharmacies will be offering the updated vaccine, people can visit this website.

