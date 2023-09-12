New Oregon City speakeasy honors the past and celebrates the present

OREGON CITY Ore. (KPTV) – The Hardware Store in the newest bar in Oregon City! Because it’s a speakeasy, it may be hard to find – but once you do you’ll be able to enjoy a craft cocktail, seasonal plates and a beautiful atmosphere.

FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by the spot to learn more about how it came to be and what to order when you stop by.

Check out the Hardware Store on Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.