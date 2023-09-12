New Oregon City speakeasy honors the past and celebrates the present

The Hardware Store in the newest bar in Oregon City.
By Ayo Elise
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:56 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OREGON CITY Ore. (KPTV) – The Hardware Store in the newest bar in Oregon City! Because it’s a speakeasy, it may be hard to find – but once you do you’ll be able to enjoy a craft cocktail, seasonal plates and a beautiful atmosphere.

FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by the spot to learn more about how it came to be and what to order when you stop by.

Check out the Hardware Store on Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and deputies respond to the site of a crash with a suspect's car in Independence on...
Teen boy shoots at deputy after chase and crash in Independence
Teen faces DUII after crash on historic hwy in Troutdale
Teen faces DUII after crash on historic highway in Troutdale
Susan Marcia Rose
Oregon man confesses to 1979 murder, rape of Boston woman
Family, friends ‘fight for justice’ for woman dragged by car several blocks in NE Portland
Family, friends ‘fight for justice’ for woman dragged by car several blocks in NE Portland
Hundreds gather to remember longtime, beloved Milwaukie High coach Roland Aumueller
Hundreds gather to remember longtime, beloved Milwaukie High coach Roland Aumueller

Latest News

The Hardware Store in the newest bar in Oregon City.
New Oregon City speakeasy honors the past and celebrates the present
Portland General Electric: Heat pumps
Portland General Electric: Heat pumps
Portland General Electric: Heat pumps
Portland General Electric: Heat pumps
Show and Tell with Tony: Oregon’s Teacher of the Year.
Show and Tell with Tony: Oregon’s Teacher of the Year